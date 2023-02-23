PTI moves court for release of leaders arrested under ‘Jail Bharo’ drive

LAHORE – Only a day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf kicked off its “Jail Bharo Tehreek” (fill prison movement), multiple petitions have been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking release of the political leaders who voluntarily surrendered to authorities.
The purpose of PTI's 'Jail Bharo' drive is to protest the violation of fundamental rights and economic meltdown. It began in Lahore where Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati, Murad Raas, Hammad Azhar and other leaders along with party workers gave their custody to police on the Mall Road.
Now, petitions have been filed by Zain Qureshi, the son of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and PTI Senator Ijaz Chaudhry in the high court.
Zain Qureshi appealed to the LHC to order authorities to produce his father in the court as he was being kept in wrongful detention. He said he was not being informed about whereabouts of PTI's senior vice president.
Ijaz Chaudhry has sought release of at least eight PTI leaders — Umar, Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Waleed Iqbal, Senator Azam Swati, Murad Ras, Jaan Madni, Aazam Niazi, and Ahsan Dogar.
He has made additional chief secretary (home), inspector general of Punjab (IG), and capital city police officer (CCPO) parties in the case. Chaudhry said that there was no reason to keep them behind bars and requested the court to order authorities to release them.
The please will be heard Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry for Friday.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Thursday against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.56 percent in the inter-bank market.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being quoted at 260.45, as it gained Rs1.45, against the greenback.
Several factors helped the rupee get its strength back against the hot currency. In recent developments, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the Board of China Development Bank approved the facility of $700 million for crisis-hit Pakistan.
Minister confirmed that much-needed funds are expected to be arriving this week as it will help the government to avert a debt default.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-Feb-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-february-23-2023
Talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) are also in the final phase, with cash strapped country expecting to conclude negotiations with the global lender over a staff-level agreement as soon as this week.
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs500 to reach Rs196,100 on Thursday, slightly recovering from the previous day’s losses of Rs1,400 per tola.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs429 to settle at Rs168,124.
However, the gold metal witnessed downward trend in the international market as per ounce price decreased by $14 to close at $1826.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-Feb-2023/chinese-bank-approves-dollar-700m-loan-for-pakistan-ishaq-dar
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.