Neetu Kapoor all praise for Hammad Shoaib’s killer dance moves

Lollywood actor Hammad Shoaib is frequently posts dance videos on social media. He has often been seen busting some effortless and fiery dance moves at different wedding functions.

This time around, the ‘Chaudhry and Sons’ took to Instagram and shared his new dance video in which he can be seen dancing to the tune of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s latest song ‘Pyaar Hoa Kayi Baar Hai’ at Umer Mukhtar’s shendi.

Veteran actress and late Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor heaped praise on Hammad Shoaib’s dance performance on her son’s song, calling it “sooo good.”

Hammad was over the moon after receiving praise from across the border and that too from the legendry actress Neetu Kapoor. He took no time to respond the actress and wrote, “Wow Thank you so much for appreciating Really means a lot to me.”