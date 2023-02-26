Mehwish Hayat delights fans with her new sizzling avatar

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat never missed a chance to entertain her fans. Be it acting or modeling, the Ms Marvel star has made social media users swoon with her every avatar.

The bold persona and glamorous looks of the 35-year-old are key reasons why netizens have fallen head over heels for her. She carved a niche in the Pakistani entertainment industry with her powerful acting and also amassed a huge following online.

The Dillagi star is often seen sharing sneak peeks from her daily life that garners huge response from social media users. Lately, the diva flaunted her glam with luxurious purple kaftan dress with a crystal-embellished belt.

She completed her look with a classy belt, which adds sophistication to her stunning dress.

Last year, the Pakistani diva made her Hollywood debut with the action fiction series Ms Marvel and has been lauded for her spectacular performance.

She rose to fame in Meray Katil Meray Dildar and earned nominations for best actress for Kami Reh Gai. Some of her noted works include Phir Chand Pe Dastak, Dil Lagi, Na Maloom Afraad, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Actor in Law and Punjab Nahi Jaungi.