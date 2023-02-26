Mehwish Hayat delights fans with her new sizzling avatar

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat never missed a chance to entertain her fans. Be it acting or modeling, the Ms Marvel star has made social media users swoon with her every avatar.
The bold persona and glamorous looks of the 35-year-old are key reasons why netizens have fallen head over heels for her. She carved a niche in the Pakistani entertainment industry with her powerful acting and also amassed a huge following online.
The Dillagi star is often seen sharing sneak peeks from her daily life that garners huge response from social media users. Lately, the diva flaunted her glam with luxurious purple kaftan dress with a crystal-embellished belt.
She completed her look with a classy belt, which adds sophistication to her stunning dress.
Last year, the Pakistani diva made her Hollywood debut with the action fiction series Ms Marvel and has been lauded for her spectacular performance.
She rose to fame in Meray Katil Meray Dildar and earned nominations for best actress for Kami Reh Gai. Some of her noted works include Phir Chand Pe Dastak, Dil Lagi, Na Maloom Afraad, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Actor in Law and Punjab Nahi Jaungi.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 26, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|266.7
|269.65
|Euro
|EUR
|275.9
|278.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313.25
|316.38
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.68
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,600 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,060
