Search

World

Indian army officer held in woman murder case

Web Desk 05:03 PM | 26 Feb, 2023
Indian army officer held in woman murder case
Source: File photo

An Indian army officer was arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged murder of a woman in Assam’s Tezpur.

Lieutenant Colonel Amarinder Singh Walia has been serving as the defence PRO of the Indian Army’s 4 Corps, police said.

The army officer was detained by the police with help from the army in a case linked to the alleged murder of a woman.

According to the police, the body of a 35-year old woman was found wrapped in a big plastic bag in Kamrup’s Changsari on February 15.

The woman has been identified as Bandana Shree, who had gone to Varanasi. She returned to Guwahati on February 14 to meet Lieutenant Colonel Walia.

The police said the woman was kidnapped and killed and then dropped on the highway.

The body has been sent for autopsy at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

“We have arrested Amarinder Singh Walia and started questioning. Our investigation is at a preliminary stage and we cannot reveal much for now,” a police officer said.

During the probe, it came to light that Walia was in touch with the woman.

On this day in 2019, Indian air force was ridiculed for claiming fake surgical strike in Balakot

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

Khalistan flag raised at Indian Consulate in Brisbane

01:04 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

Indian FM Jaishankar says ties with Pakistan not relevant in current circumstances

09:38 AM | 22 Feb, 2023

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

01:27 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Indian supreme court dismisses plea challenging delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir 

03:46 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Woman, her new-born rescued alive from rubble after 90 hours of Turkiye earthquake

09:36 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

New Zealand pilot held hostage in Indonesia

07:40 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PSL8 – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 15

06:33 PM | 26 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 26th February 2023

09:06 AM | 26 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on  February 26, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 266.7 269.65
Euro EUR 275.9 278.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313.25 316.38
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.5 72.22
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.35 70.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 693.87 701.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.28 38.68
Danish Krone DKK 37.09 37.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.45 33.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.16 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 850.18 859.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 677.48 685.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 194 196
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.62
Swiss Franc CHF 279.18 281.68
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,600 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,980.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 193,600 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: