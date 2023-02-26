Search

Javed Akhtar clarifies his 'anti-Pakistan' remarks

06:40 PM | 26 Feb, 2023
Bollywood's ace screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar has been the center of attention following his insensitive remarks about Pakistanis. The 78-year-old poet made headlines after he attended a coveted literary festival held in Lahore and spoke ill of the host country criticizing the perpetrators of terrorist attacks in India backed by Pakistan. Though things didn't go south right away, social media users picked up on Akhtar's remarks and lambasted him. The public scrutiny was followed by Pakistani celebrities, however, Indian public figures have supported the Sholay writer.

In order to put matters to rest, Akhtar came forward with an explanation for his controversial statements that initially put Indians and Pakistanis against each other.      

For the unversed, Akhtar opined on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks at the recently concluded 7th Faiz Festival in Lahore, Pakistan. His remarks weren't met with a positive response as many people were hurt. During a discussion, Akhtar said that it is wrong for Pakistanis to expect Indians will ignore that "the perpetrators of the attacks are still roaming freely in Pakistan." According to Indian media portals, Akhtar suggested that the crowd applauded his comments. The ace lyricist-writer also said that Pakistan never held any event in honour of Lata Mangeshkar even though India organised huge events for Pakistani legends Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehdi Hasan.

Most recently, the revered screenwriter-lyricist attended the ABP Ideas of India 2023 Summit in Mumbai where he said that he was ’embarrassed’ by the response that his statement received. Akhtar added, "When I returned to India, I felt like I won World War III."

He said, “I wouldn't gloat over it because it is embarrassing. There were so many reactions from people that I just stopped taking calls."

Calling spade a spade, Akhtar added, "I had to say these things. Should we keep quiet over such matters?”

“I got to know that people are abusing me there. They are asking, ‘Why was he given a visa? I have been saying things that are slightly controversial and sensitive in nature in the country where I was born, I live and where I will die [India], then what was to fear there? When I don’t feel scared here, then why would I fear anything there?” he continued.

In response to being asked how he gathered the courage to give such statements in Pakistan, Akhtar responded, “I’m sure the youth of Pakistan will embrace you with open arms. I’ll tell you one thing — No country is a monolith. What happens is that we start believing that the policies of their government and establishment are what the country is about. But that’s not true.”

"An average Pakistani is curious about India because of the way the country has developed post-independence," claimed the Don: The Chase Begins Again writer. Akhtar then said, “There is a huge segment in Pakistan that wishes for cordial relations between the neighboring countries. When they witness India being developed, having industries, where the corporate world is flourishing, where culture, music, and films thrive, they want to come here and be incorporated provided they are given an opportunity."

Akhtar's recent works include Raees, Dil Dhadakne Do, Rock On 2, Paltan, Namastey England, Gully Boy, and Panga.

Pakistani actors express outrage over Javed Akhtar’s comments about ‘terrorists’ at Faiz Festival

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

