Ranbir Kapoor clarifies previous statement about working with Pakistani filmmakers

Noor Fatima 07:04 PM | 26 Feb, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor clarifies previous statement about working with Pakistani filmmakers
Source: Instagram

Bollywood's handsome hunk Ranbir Kapoor made his Pakistani friends delighted when he expressed his wish to work with the neighboring countries' filmmakers. However, the Barfi star stirred quite a lot of controversy in India where people accused him of being disloyal to the industry and the nation. Although the Anjaana Anjaani star believes in separating art from the artist, he got himself in trouble for stating in favor of Lollywood. 

Following the criticism coming from his people, the 42-year-old actor clarified his statement and suggested that his words were taken out of context.     

For starters, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star attended the Red Sea International Film Festival last year, where upon being asked if he would consider working with Pakistani producers, Kapoor stated that he "would love to" work if given the opportunity. The Besharam star implied that artists have no boundaries.

On the flip side, Indian media criticized the Raajneeti star for his supposed lack of patriotism and lambasted him for quite some time. 

In light of this, Kapoor gave a recent interview while promoting his latest offering where he put the matter to an end. the actor emphasized that his statements were utterly misconstrued.

Kapoor explained that he was asked by several Pakistani filmmakers if he would ever consider working with them to which he diplomatically responded that there are no boundaries for artists when it comes to art.

"Cinema and art have no boundaries," emphasized Kapoor.

Having worked alongside Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, singers Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and Atif Aslam in multiple of his projects, Kapoor appreciated their contributions.

"Art should be respected, it is not above one’s country, and is solely based on an actor's priorities," the actor added.

On the work front, Kapoor will next be seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor slated for a release on March 8, and Animal.  

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

