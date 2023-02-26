Ex-PA of Usman Dar claims to give Rs5m commission to his brother 

Javed Ali, PA to former chairman of Prime Minister Youth Programme and PTI leader Usman Dar, on Sunday claimed to have given Rs5 million to Usman’s brother Ahmad Dar as commission.

In a video which is making rounds on the social media platforms, Javed said that he had collected the amount from five contractors of four union councils of NA-67 and gave the amount to Usman’s brother. He said he had served as a PA to Usman for three months.

He went on to say that Bajwa and Co were awarded the contract of Rs20 million, and he collected Rs2 million from the contractor and paid the sum to Ahmad.

Similarly, he added, Zain Bajwa Co was awarded the contract of Rs5 million, and he collected Rs0.5 million from the contractor. “Khizr Construction was given the contract of Rs10 million, and I collected Rs1 million from the firm and paid the amount to Usman’s brother,” Javed said.

Javed said that Ahmad praised him for his hard work and said that he would get him a job.

On Saturday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan held a press conference along with Usman Dar and Javed Ali. Dar said that Javed was was allegedly abducted and tortured to give false statements against him.