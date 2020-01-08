Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed to tie knot in 2020: reports
Web Desk
01:18 PM | 8 Jan, 2020
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed to tie knot in 2020: reports
LAHORE - The year 2020 is all set to surprise us with new romantic relationships and more star weddings. Following supermodel Emaan Sulemaan's casual Nikaah ceremony, singer cum composer Umair Jaswal and drama actress Sana Javed are all ready to join the Pakistani wedding club.

Both Umair and Sana are currently experiencing a career-high. Sana has performed in one successful drama serial after another, excelling in challenging roles for which the Ruswai actress has been lauded by the critics and audience alike.

As we know, Sana has been friends with the Jaswal brothers for quite a few years now but her equation with Umair became a topic for gossipmongers ever since Sana dropped by a customized sports-themed cake on Umair’s Birthday which the Na Rahoon singer posted on his social media and shared with his fans. The two have also been spotted together at various events lately.

Till now, both the artists have not commented on their relationship and news about getting married until now.

