Punjab bans trans-themed movie Joyland despite Censor Board’s nod

LAHORE – In a last-minute move, the Punjab government on Thursday banned the screening of the controversial movie Joyland despite final clearance from the censor board.

The internationally acknowledged movie which revolves around a married man falling for a trans woman, sparked new debate in the country as many raised questions citing 'social values'.

Despite the federal government and center’s nod, the Punjab government restricted the public display of the trans-themed movie, just hours before it was due to be screened in cinemas.

In a notification provincial Information and Culture Department said “The government of Punjab, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 9 (1&2) Motion Pictures Ordinance, 1979 and rules made thereunder has decided to recall the movie Joyland in the wake of complaints received from different headquarters”.

It further reads that till further orders from the Punjab government, the movie will remain censored and kept off screens in the province.

Controversial movie was cleared for screening after minor cuts

Earlier, Prime Minister’s aide on strategic reforms Salman Sufi announced that the film was scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 18.

Last week, the certificate of Saim Sadiq’s first movie was pulled by the federal information and broadcasting ministry a week from release in wake of complaints and outrage on social sites.

After review, Censor Board of Pakistan allowed screening of the Pakistani movie Joyland after the removal of some scenes. A meeting of the full board of the Pakistani Censor Board was held earlier in the day to discuss the movie.

Celebs' reactions amid outrage

As the government banned Joyland, social media users and even celebrities rushed to social media users demanding its release, and the hashtag #ReleaseJoyland was trending.

While the Oscar contender film “Joyland” is in jeopardy, celebrities have extended their support and expressed their stance about releasing the labour of love in Pakistan.

Despite support from several public figures, some prominent people have also lauded the ban including Maria B and Feroze Khan. The Khaani actors supported Maria B's stance on the ban of the feature film Joyland. He compared her mindset to a Rolls Royce with a 100-year road life.