Pakistan's armed forces extend Eid wishes to the nation: ISPR

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's armed forces, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have wished a very happy Eid to the nation, according to the military's media wing.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a message today, said that the Eidul Adha gives us message of peace, unity, fraternity and selfless sacrifice for the humanity.

"Let us remember and honour Shuhada (martyrs) of Pakistan on this day who sacrificed their lives for the motherland," it added.

Eidul Adha is being celebrated today with religious fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for well-being of Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid prayers' congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages.

Ulema, in their Eid sermons, highlighted the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail (AS).