PM Shehbaz, Army Chief arrive in Parachinar to spend Eidul Adha with troops

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir have arrived in Parachinar, the closest point in Pakistan to Kabul, to spend Eidul Adha with soldiers performing their duties in the border area.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and the country’s top general General Asim Munir accompanied the premier during his visit to the mountainous region.

Media reports suggest that Prime Minister and the COAS interacted with brave sons of soil on the festive occasion to boost their morale.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office or Military’s media wing have not shared any update or pictures from PM’s recent visit to the country’s northwestern region neighboring Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, the premier felicitated Pakistanis and Ummah on the occasion of Eidul Adha, as he urged the masses to take special care and remember those who became homeless due to the previous year’s floods.