Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD – A moderate earthquake jolts the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Wednesday morning, the first day of Eidul Adha in Pakistan.

Media reports quoting National Seismic Monitoring Centre said tremors were felt at 9:47am while the epicenter of quake was somewhere near Afghanistan, and Tajikistan border region at a depth of 170 kilometers.

The earthquake intensity was measured at 5.2 on the Richter scale.

Meanwhile, no damage has been reported so far as people are enjoying Eid festivities.