Pakistanis mark Eidul Adha as economic crisis dampens festivities

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani and millions across the globe are celebrating Eid ul Adha today on Thursday with zeal and fervor, but a worsening economic crisis has apparently muted celebrations of the Feast of Sacrifice in South Asian nation.

The day started with Eid prayers taking place in mosques across all major cities and towns. Main congregations were held at Lahore’s Badhshahi Mosque and Islamabad’s Faisal Mosque where thousands including top officials offered Eid prayers.

Pakistanis make special prayers in mosques for the country’s peace, progress, and well-being while scholars highlight the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim A.S and his son Hazrat Ismail A.S.

With record inflation in the crisis-hit country, markets this year attract smaller crowds. Millions in the country are bearing the brunt of skyrocketing prices.

Amid the festivities, authorities have chalked out an updated security arrangement across Pakistan to deal with any untoward incidents.

PM Shehbaz Sharif message of Eid

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended warm greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Adha. He urged the masses to take special care and remember those who became homeless due to the 2022 unprecedented floods.

In a statement, PM Sharif said that he was fully aware of plights like soaring inflation but mentioned that government was utilising all its resources to provide relief to the public.

He again vowed to pass maximum relief to the lower and middle-class people, and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the Muslim world. PM further prayed for oppressed Muslims in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

Acting President greets people on Eid

Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani also extended his greetings to the Pakistanis on the blessed and joyful occasion of Eid ul Adha.

Sanjarani called it Eid ul Adha as a wonderful symbol of obedience, saying spirit of sacrifice has a universal status, and no nation in the world can progress unless it has the spirit of sacrifice.

He said the nation has to work together for Pakistan’s development and prosperity. On the occasion, he urged all political leaders to adopt a common plan of action for the development and prosperity of the country.

Sanjarani further asked Pakistanis to take special care of their brothers and sisters who have been left behind due to the oppression.