PMD issues rain alert on Eid ul Adha

KARACHI – Several regions in Pakistan brace for light to moderate rain on Eid ul Adha as Met Office announced a new weather advisory.

Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that pre-monsoon rains will extend to Sindh as Eid ul Adha approaches.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected in Sukkur, Khairpur Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, and Ghotki.

Meanwhile, the provincial capital Karachi is likely expected to get rain by the second day of the Islamic festival. On Friday, Matyari, Tharparker, Dadu, Jamshoro, and Umerkot will also receive rain.

PMD said that the weather would remain partly cloudy in the federal capital Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while rains and thunderstorms are also expected in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.