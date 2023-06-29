Where does Pakistan stand on Global Peace Index?

Pakistan has been listed as the 146th most peaceful nation in the world for 2023 on the Institute for Economics and Peace's (IEP) most recent global peace index.

Pakistan has risen two positions in this rating from the index from the previous year, which is a good sign.

The yearly report by IEP evaluates a number of variables, including safety, security, conflicts, and sociological aspects to measure the degree of peace in each nation.

The rise in Pakistan's rating reflects improvements to internal peace and stability.

The global peace index also provides insight into the general state of international peace.

Despite the challenges created by conflicts like the war in Ukraine, the research states that Europe is still the region with the greatest peace.

For the fifteenth year in a row, Iceland was named the world's most peaceful nation, followed by Ireland in third place and Denmark in second.

The study found that Singapore was the most tranquil nation in Asia, ranking sixth overall.

The top 10 list also includes Portugal, Slovenia, Japan, and Switzerland, among other noteworthy nations.