How many animals PM Shehbaz Sharif will sacrifice this Eidul Adha?

LAHORE – As Pakistanis are marking Eidul Adha today, people are slaughtering animals like goats, cows, and even camels.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also taking part in festivities of a major Islamic festival. A video recently appeared online, showing the premier’s sacrificial animals for this Eid.

The unverified clip shows five cows sitting in what appears to be the lawn of a house. It said PM Sharif gets five animals to commemorate the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim A.S toward Allah SWT.

وزیراعظم شہبازشریف کے گھر 5 تگڑے وچھے،کل قربانی کرینگے۔ pic.twitter.com/0ald0SWDPo — Saif Awan (@saifullahawan40) June 28, 2023

Pakistanis are celebrating Eidul Adha today with zeal and fervor; the day started with prayers taking place in mosques across all major cities and towns. Main congregations were held at Lahore’s Badhshahi Mosque and Islamabad’s Faisal Mosque where thousands including top officials offered Eid prayers.

Pakistanis make special prayers in mosques for the country’s peace, progress, and well-being while scholars highlight the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim A.S and his son Hazrat Ismail A.S.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended warm greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Adha. He urged the masses to take special care and remember those who became homeless due to the 2022 unprecedented floods.

In a statement, PM Sharif said that he was fully aware of plights like soaring inflation but mentioned that government was utilising all its resources to provide relief to the public.

He again vowed to pass maximum relief to the lower and middle-class people, and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the Muslim world. PM further prayed for oppressed Muslims in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.