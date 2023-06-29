Pakistan’s religious ministry official passes away on Day of Arafat during Hajj

MINA – Azam Chandio, an official of Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs, succumbed to a heart attack in Arafat plain.

Chandio was reportedly working as a Private Secretary of Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and reportedly died while performing duties along with Hajj DG.

A senior delegation from religious affairs ministry travelled to Kingdom to review the arrangements of 157,000 Pakistani pilgrims who are on the annual pilgrimage.

At least two camp offices had been set up by the Pakistan Hajj Mission to provide continuous assistance to pilgrims. These offices will include different departments like lost and found, guidance, complaints and a monitoring desk, ensuring 24/7 support to pilgrims.

Earlier this week, the key ritual of pilgrimage, Wuquf-e-Arafa was performed in plain of Arafat and pilgrims are now marking Eidul Adha.

It was for the first time after Covid pandemic that Hajj returned to its maximum capacity, with officials saying that at least 1.8 million pilgrims performed the pilgrimage.