‘Air Karachi’: All you need to know about Pakistan’s new Business community-backed Airline

KARACHI – The name of an upcoming airline ‘Air Karachi’ is doing rounds online which is set to be launched by business community of Pakistan’s financial capital.

For the major venture, Karachi’s business leaders announced a new airline, ‘Air Karachi, Hanif Goher, former Senior Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) announced the company registered with Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

For the final process, the airline applied to federal government for an operational license, and is expected to receive approval in soon. In first phase, ‘Air Karachi’ plans to lease three aircraft to kickstart services. The airline’s leadership includes Air Vice Marshal Imran, Southern Commander, who has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer.

Several business community members including Arif Habib, SM Tanveer, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi are said to be behind the joint venture while names of Bashir Jan Mohammad, Khalid Towab, Zubair Tufail, and Hamza Tabani are also being mentioned.

With an initial investment of Rs5 billion, each shareholder has contributed Rs50 million to fund the venture, marking a significant step in Karachi’s growing aviation sector.

Several airlines, including Jet Green, Q Airways, and Go Green Air, lately applied for approval from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to begin operations in country of 242 million.

The mushrooming of airlines is said to improve travel options, boosting foreign exchange, and creating jobs. As of late 2024, Airblue, SereneAir, and AirSial are operating alongside national carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Pakistan okays private airline to launch international flight operations

