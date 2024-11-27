Islamabad Schools, Colleges to reopen tomorrow as PTI protest ends in retreat

Schools in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are set to start on Thursday as normalcy returns after a turbulent period of political unrest.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called off the protest, which had led to widespread road blockages and disruptions, ended in a retreat by party leaders, with hundreds being arrested in late night operation.

Educational Institutions in both cities were shut down as arterial routes remained closed with containers to deal with charged members of Imran Khan’s party.

With the protest winding down, roads in the twin cities have been cleared, and traffic flow has resumed smoothly. Key roads, including the area around D-Chowk, have been cleared by security forces, including Rangers and police, easing the political tensions that had been escalating for days.

Furthermore, internet services, which had been disrupted in the wake of the protests, have been fully restored across Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The situation is expected to stabilize further as the security forces continue to ensure public order in the capital.

As political tensions ease, authorities are hopeful that normalcy will be restored quickly, allowing citizens to resume their daily routines without further disruption.