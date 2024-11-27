Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Karachi Weather Update and Air Quality Index for Today

Pakistan’s largest city Karachi is having clear skies as weather remains dry in the port city on Wednesday.

As per PMD advisory, the minimum temperature recorded at 19.5°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to range between 31°C and 33°C. Light northeast winds will blow across the city, with humidity levels at 86%.

Karachi AQI Today

The Air Quality in city of 20 million remained unhealthy, with particulate matter levels reaching around 200. According to the Air Quality Index (AQI), levels between 100 and 200 are considered harmful to health, while those between 200 and 300 are classified as extremely dangerous.

Pakistan Weather 

As of the last week of November, Met Office predicted dry and cold weather for most regions. Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan will experience chilly and dry conditions, while smog and fog are expected to linger in Punjab and Sindh.

It said cold and dry weather is also anticipated in Kashmir,Gilgit-Baltistan, and other regions.

Weather Update: Relief for Smog-Hit Punjab as rain set to ‘clear air’

