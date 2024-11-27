Chinese General commends Pak Army’s Counter-Terrorism Efforts in meeting with COAS Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI – Vice Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission General Zhang Youxia visited Pakistan Army General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, where he called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, ISPR said.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said General Zhang highlighted the enduring strength of the Sino-Pak relationship, emphasizing its foundation of mutual trust and cooperation. He stated that the historic partnership between the two nations has stood the test of time and is poised for further growth.

Army Chief Asim Munir hailed Beijing for its continued support to Islamabad, noting that this strong bond remains unwavering despite changes in the international and regional environment.

General Zhang also commended Pakistan Army for its professional approach to counter-terrorism operations, acknowledging its determination and resilience in addressing security challenges. He reiterated China’s commitment to strengthening the bilateral military relationship further.

Upon his arrival at Army HQ, General Zhang paid tribute to Pakistan’s fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada. The visiting delegation was received with a guard of honor, marking the importance of this high-profile visit and reinforcing the strong military ties between Iron Friends.