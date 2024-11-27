Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Chinese General commends Pak Army’s Counter-Terrorism Efforts in meeting with COAS Asim Munir

Chinese General Commends Pak Armys Counter Terrorism Efforts In Meeting With Coas Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI – Vice Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission General Zhang Youxia visited Pakistan Army General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, where he called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, ISPR said.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said General Zhang highlighted the enduring strength of the Sino-Pak relationship, emphasizing its foundation of mutual trust and cooperation. He stated that the historic partnership between the two nations has stood the test of time and is poised for further growth.

Army Chief Asim Munir hailed Beijing for its continued support to Islamabad, noting that this strong bond remains unwavering despite changes in the international and regional environment.

Chinese General Commends Pak Armys Counter Terrorism Efforts In Meeting With Coas Asim Munir

General Zhang also commended Pakistan Army for its professional approach to counter-terrorism operations, acknowledging its determination and resilience in addressing security challenges. He reiterated China’s commitment to strengthening the bilateral military relationship further.

Upon his arrival at Army HQ, General Zhang paid tribute to Pakistan’s fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada. The visiting delegation was received with a guard of honor, marking the importance of this high-profile visit and reinforcing the strong military ties between Iron Friends.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 27 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.20 279
Euro EUR 289 291.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.15 349.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Australian Dollar AUD 180.25 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.85 739.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.6 200
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 892.75 902.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.55 62.15
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.03 162.03
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.77 25.07
Omani Riyal OMR 715.5 724
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.25 208.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.91 8.06
4o mini

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search