New requirement announced for Pakistanis travelling to UAE for jobs

ISLAMABAD – The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment has announced a latest requirement for the UAE employment visa.

Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association (POEPA) Vice Chairman Adnan Paracha said individuals traveling to the UAE for employment must now obtain a Police Character Certificate along with their work visa.

The decision was taken after complaints were received from the UAE government regarding the situation.

Adnan Paracha further stated that complaints had been received regarding Pakistanis being involved in begging and other issues in the UAE.

He emphasized that the UAE is a friendly country, and it is essential to comply with its laws. The UAE had already imposed a ban on visit visas for citizens from 24 cities in Pakistan, which has now been extended to 30 cities, reports quoted him as having said.

He said work visas were not being issued to Pakistanis for a year, adding it was the reason that 100,000 individuals were unable to travel to the UAE for employment.

He also highlighted that remittances from the UAE, after Saudi Arabia, are the second-largest source for Pakistan. He urged the federal government to begin diplomatic efforts at the official level to address the issue of UAE work visas.