Pakistan announce women’s U19 squad for T20 Asia Cup

LAHORE – The women’s National Selection Committee has named a 15-member Pakistan U19 squad for the six-team ACC Women’s U19 T20 Asia Cup, which will be played in Kuala Lumpur from 15-22 December.

Zoofishan Ayyaz has been appointed captain, while Komal Khan has been named as the vice-captain.

The squad is:

Top-order batters: Areesha Ansari (Kasur), Fizza Fiaz (Lahore), Maham Anees (Islamabad), Ravail Farhan (Lahore) and Zoofishan Ayyaz (Wah Cantt)

Wicketkeeper-batters: Komal Khan (Lahore), Wasifa Hussain (Karachi)

Spinners: Aleesa Mukhtiar (Muzaffargarh), Quratulain (Sialkot), Rozina Akram (Rawalpindi) and Tayyaba Imdad (Abbottabad)

Fast bowlers: Fatima Khan (Lahore), Haniah Ahmer (Karachi), Mahnoor Zeb (Mardan), Shahar Bano and (Lodhran)

Player Support personnel: Aisha Jalil (manager), Mohsin Kamal (head coach), Muhammad Hanif Malik (assistant coach), Nahida Khan (fielding coach), Muhammad Usman Shahid (analyst), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist), Muhammad Rafi Ullah (media and digital manager)

The squad was selected following the conclusion of this month’s skills and fitness camp involving 32 players, which lasted 21 days. During this period, three intra-squad matches were also held.

Pakistan will open their campaign against India on 15 December, while their second Group A match will be against Nepal on the following day. Group B includes Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and hosts Malaysia.

Top two sides from each group will progress to the Super-Four Stage, which will be played on 19 and 20 December, with the final on 22 December. `