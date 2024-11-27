Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan announce women’s U19 squad for T20 Asia Cup

Pakistan Announce Womens U19 Squad For T20 Asia Cup

LAHORE – The women’s National Selection Committee has named a 15-member Pakistan U19 squad for the six-team ACC Women’s U19 T20 Asia Cup, which will be played in Kuala Lumpur from 15-22 December.

Zoofishan Ayyaz has been appointed captain, while Komal Khan has been named as the vice-captain.

The squad is:

Top-order batters: Areesha Ansari (Kasur), Fizza Fiaz (Lahore), Maham Anees (Islamabad), Ravail Farhan (Lahore) and Zoofishan Ayyaz (Wah Cantt)

Wicketkeeper-batters: Komal Khan (Lahore), Wasifa Hussain (Karachi)

Spinners: Aleesa Mukhtiar (Muzaffargarh), Quratulain (Sialkot), Rozina Akram (Rawalpindi) and Tayyaba Imdad (Abbottabad)

Fast bowlers: Fatima Khan (Lahore), Haniah Ahmer (Karachi), Mahnoor Zeb (Mardan), Shahar Bano and (Lodhran)

Player Support personnel: Aisha Jalil (manager), Mohsin Kamal (head coach), Muhammad Hanif Malik (assistant coach), Nahida Khan (fielding coach), Muhammad Usman Shahid (analyst), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist), Muhammad Rafi Ullah (media and digital manager)

The squad was selected following the conclusion of this month’s skills and fitness camp involving 32 players, which lasted 21 days. During this period, three intra-squad matches were also held.

Pakistan will open their campaign against India on 15 December, while their second Group A match will be against Nepal on the following day. Group B includes Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and hosts Malaysia.

Top two sides from each group will progress to the Super-Four Stage, which will be played on 19 and 20 December, with the final on 22 December.            `

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 27 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.20 279
Euro EUR 289 291.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.15 349.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Australian Dollar AUD 180.25 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.85 739.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.6 200
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 892.75 902.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.55 62.15
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.03 162.03
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.77 25.07
Omani Riyal OMR 715.5 724
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.25 208.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.91 8.06
4o mini

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search