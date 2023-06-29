Search

Lights, camera, action: a cinematic feast this Eidul Adha in Pakistan!

Web Desk 05:00 PM | 29 Jun, 2023
Lights, camera, action: a cinematic feast this Eidul Adha in Pakistan!
Pakistani cinema is abuzz with excitement as Eidul Adha approaches, offering a plethora of movie choices for film enthusiasts. Get ready for an immersive cinematic experience with the release of multiple Pakistani films during this festive season. Here are five noteworthy films hitting theatres across Pakistan during the Eid holidays:

1- Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God:

Prepare for a visual treat with Pakistan's first stereoscopic 3D animated film, Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God. This sequel to the critically acclaimed Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor (2018) continues the theme of environmental conservation. The movie explores climate change and clean renewable energy while emphasizing the significance of trees and forests for a greener future. Join Allahyar, a young boy from the northern areas of Pakistan, on a captivating adventure as he embarks on a mission to rescue his father from merciless wood-poaching robots. Featuring a star-studded voiceover cast including Humayun Saeed, Ali Zafar, Iqra Aziz, and Bushra Ansari, among others.

2- Teri Meri Kahaniyaan:

Teri Meri Kahaniyaan is a unique multi-director anthology film that delves into the realm of romance. Directed by Nadeem Baig, Nabeel Qureshi, and Marina Khan, this anthology weaves together three separate storylines. The films titled Aik Sau Taeeswan, Jin Mahal, and Pasoori promise an intriguing mix of genres, including horror and comedy. This experimental venture aims to captivate audiences by combining three distinct films into one cinematic experience. With an ensemble cast featuring Wahaj Ali, Mehwish Hayat, and Sheheryar Munawar, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan is a creative masterpiece that guarantees enjoyment for all.

3- Babylicious:

Experience a delightful journey into a glamorous and extravagant Pakistani neverland with Babylicious. Directed and co-produced by Essa Khan, this fun-filled romantic movie features former real-life celebrity couple Shahroz Sabzwari and Syra Yousuf. Set against a backdrop where college students drive fancy cars, flaunt top brands, and celebrate lavish weddings, Babylicious offers a unique blend of emotions. With moments that make you both happy and sad, the film explores romance in an old-school manner, providing a fresh take on love. Shot over five years in Karachi, Nawabshah, and Bahrain, Babylicious is a date movie that guarantees a rollercoaster of emotions.

4- Madaari:

Prepare yourself for an intense crime drama set in the gritty city of Karachi in 2008 with Madaari. Co-written, directed, and co-produced by Seraj Us Salikin, this film delves into the dichotomy of the justice system like never before seen in Pakistani cinema. Follow the life of Haris, whose journey takes a dark turn after his father's murder due to a political conflict. Caught between seeking revenge and pursuing a better life, Haris faces a life-altering choice. Madaari features a talented ensemble of theatre actors, including Ibad Alam Sher, Paras Masroor, Hammad Siddiq, Ahmer Hussain, and Tanveer Gill. This independent film, with its gripping narrative, showcases the resilience and struggles of its characters in the face of adversity.

5- VIP:

Addressing social issues with a light and comedic touch, VIP is a film that resonates with the daily challenges faced by the common man. Making his directorial debut, Rana Kamran presents a pure family package filled with a beautiful story, enchanting cinematography, and soulful music. VIP promises to mesmerize the audience with its relatable narrative experienced actors delivering magical performances, and a special surprise for children. Starring fresh onscreen couple Zach and Namra Shahid, along with Mohammed Ehteshamuddin, Saleem Mairaj, Saife Hassan, Gul e Rana, and Danish Nawaz, among others, VIP is a delightful cinematic experience not to be missed.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Pakistani cinema this Eid Al-Adha with these diverse and captivating films. Enjoy the magic, emotions, and entertainment brought to life on the silver screen!

