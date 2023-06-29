WATCH: Ali Zafar releases new single "HUSN"

Ali Zafar, a celebrated musician and actor in Lollywood, has cemented his place as one of the industry's most prominent figures. With a string of successful singles, albums, and films under his belt, Zafar's talent continues to soar even after a decade-long career. At the age of 42, his creative prowess knows no bounds.

Zafar has captivated audiences with his mesmerizing discography, and now he returns to delight his millions of ardent fans around the world. Generating a wave of excitement among his followers, he recently unveiled the full song on YouTube as an early eidi for his fans.

As the song begins, we are greeted with a captivating scene of Zafar, adorned in traditional attire, lying opposite a woman. Their heads are turned towards each other, creating an intimate moment filled with yearning.

The music video masterfully captures the internal conflict between worldly love and divine love, showcasing it as a natural transcendence. Every aspect of the video beautifully portrays this struggle, highlighting the blurred boundaries between love and Ishq. It serves as a testament to his successful journey and personal growth, as he meticulously conveys this profound message through intricate details. The lyrics of the song beautifully showcases the poetry of Amir Khusru, adding depth and elegance to the musical experience.

The video was accompanied by a heartfelt note from the legendary singer stating, "HUSN" is more than just a song to me; it encapsulates my spiritual journey to grasp the very essence of what we call LOVE.

The melody first whispered to me nearly a decade ago, just before my performance at Jahan-e-Khusrau, when the esteemed Muzaffar Ali Sahab presented me with these exquisite couplets by Hazrat Amir Khusrau. However, it took four more years for the arrangement and recording to manifest in the studio, as it resided deep within my soul. Even then, I faced years of struggle in conceptualizing and visually portraying such a profound theme.

Yet, a few weeks ago, while en route to Turkey, I made a decision to follow my intuition and capture what unfolded as a spontaneous improvisation. I felt that the song, which had been brewing within me for years, had to be brought to life.

For me, the most powerful form of art is one that takes you on a transformative journey of both pain and pleasure throughout its creation and remains open to individual interpretation upon completion.

My utmost desire is for "HUSN" to enable you to transcend and discover your own personal understanding of LOVE through a profound experience of listening and viewing. I eagerly await your thoughts once you have immersed yourself in the song. With love, AZ"

On the work front, Zafar will be lending his vocals for the upcoming films Huey Tum Ajnabi, and Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God.