Ali Zafar announces upcoming single "HUSN"

Lollywood's revered musician and actor Ali Zafar is one of the prominent faces of the industry with a plethora of successful singles, albums, and films to his name. Even after his decade-long career, the 42-year-old singer's talent knows no bounds.

With his glittering discography, the Jugnuon Se Bhar Le Aanchal singer is back to treat his millions of fans all around the other. Creating a buzz among his followers, he turned to Instagram to unveil a captivating glimpse of his upcoming masterpiece,

"HUSN

A musical tale of eternal love.

Releasing 28th June. This Eid." captioned the Chal Dil Mere crooner.

On the work front, Zafar will be lending his vocals for the upcoming films Huey Tum Ajnabi, and Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God.