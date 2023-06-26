Ali Zafar announces upcoming single "HUSN"

Lollywood's revered musician and actor Ali Zafar is one of the prominent faces of the industry with a plethora of successful singles, albums, and films to his name. Even after his decade-long career, the 42-year-old singer's talent knows no bounds.
With his glittering discography, the Jugnuon Se Bhar Le Aanchal singer is back to treat his millions of fans all around the other. Creating a buzz among his followers, he turned to Instagram to unveil a captivating glimpse of his upcoming masterpiece,
"HUSN
A musical tale of eternal love.
Releasing 28th June. This Eid." captioned the Chal Dil Mere crooner.
On the work front, Zafar will be lending his vocals for the upcoming films Huey Tum Ajnabi, and Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.26 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 287.00, as it plunged slightly on the first working day of the week.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered a decline after back-to-back winning sessions against the greenback.
All eyes are on the IMF deal as the Pakistani government slapped Rs215 billion in additional taxes, in last-ditch effort to salvage bailout funds from the multilateral lender.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/26-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-26-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Karachi
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Quetta
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Attock
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Multan
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
