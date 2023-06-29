One killed, several injured in Pakistan prison break

QUETTA – Unknown armed men attacked a sub-jail in the Chaman city of Balochistan on Thursday, leaving a prisoner dead and several others injured.

A policeman also sustained injuries while 17 inmates, who were sentenced for heinous crimes, escaped following the attack on the sub-jail located on Taj Road. The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital.

Authorities said that policemen were opening the doors to the lock-up for prayers in barrack number four of the police sub-jail on Taj Road when the prisoners attacked the policeman.

The suspects snatched the weapons and keys from the officials. They also fired at the lock-up and later the lock of the main gate, and also broke the rest of the locks of the jail, the Samaa TV reported.

Upon resistance, the inmates opened fire on a police officer and injured him. In retaliatory fire, one suspect was killed and two others injured, while over a dozen prisoners escaped.