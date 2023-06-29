NCHD chairman sacked in President Alvi’s absence

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government has removed the chairman of the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) from his position, it emerged on Thursday.

Appointed in 2019 for a five-year term, Dr Colonel (retd) Amirullah Marwat was a member of the National Assembly after he won the elections on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) ticket.

Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani approved the government's summary to remove Col (retd) Marwat since President Alvi is out of country for Hajj.

In a summary sent to the acting president, the government mentioned that the former NCHD chairman was using his office to fulfill his party's political purposes.

Col (retd) also posted derogatory content against state institutions on social media, the summary added.

The National Commission for Human Development, a not-for-profit organization with the mission to transform lives by improving access to basic education and healthcare in the country’s poorest communities, was established in 2002 under Cabinet Division but was later transferred to Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training under 18th Amendment.

NCHD is the leading agency fighting illiteracy in 124 districts of Pakistan and helping people to find routes out of ignorance, and has a nationwide network of 101 Human Development Support Units.