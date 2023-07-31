Search

Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh make acting debut in 'Welcome 3'

Web Desk 09:45 PM | 31 Jul, 2023
Source: Instagram

While the sequel 'Welcome Back' (2015) may not have left a lasting impression, the excitement for 'Welcome 3' is soaring high.

Arshad Warsi recently revealed that Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal and he himself will be part of the third instalment of the franchise. Reports also suggest that Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will replace Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in the movie.

According to a source, renowned singers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh have also joined the cast of 'Welcome 3' as actors. Their roles are expected to be humorous and pivotal to the plot. Both Daler and Mika were pleasantly surprised when offered the roles and decided to sign up for the fun-filled venture.

Daler Mehndi, known for popularizing Bhangra through his Indipop songs, has lent his soulful voice to numerous hit film tracks. Meanwhile, Mika Singh, famous for his peppy pop songs, has delivered chartbusters in Bollywood.

Interestingly, 'Welcome 3' will mark Daler Mehndi's acting debut, while Mika Singh has acted in a few films previously. The fusion of their musical talent and on-screen presence is sure to generate excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the release of 'Welcome 3.'"

For those unversed, the Welcome franchise is directed by Anees Bazmee. The first instalment was released in 2007 featuring A-list actors Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal. Later in 2015, the production house released a sequel titled Welcome Back featuring John Abraham, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, and Shruti Haasan in significant roles.

