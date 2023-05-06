Search

'Welcome 3' to cast Miss India 2023 winner in upcoming sequel

Noor Fatima 11:15 AM | 6 May, 2023
'Welcome 3' to cast Miss India 2023 winner in upcoming sequel

With the third installment of Bollywood's most-anticipated comedy franchise, Welcome, in the works, Indian media outlets have reported that the comic flick will likely feature Miss India 2023 winner, Nandini Gupta, to essay a pivotal role. 

Reports in Indian media suggest Welcome 3 makers are currently in the process to cast actors for the upcoming film and are considering the Miss India 2023 winner for the lead role. It was reported that "the Welcome series is a big franchise and the makers have a pivotal role for Nandini Gupta in part three."

"Initial conversations with her team have already begun; however, it will take a while before things are formalized on paper because the makers are presently focused on Hera Pheri 3. However, Welcome 3 is not very far in the future, and the casting process and other pre-production work for it has already begun," the reports revealed.

For those unversed, the Welcome franchise is directed by Anees Bazmee. The first installment was released in 2007 featuring A-list actors Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal. Later in 2015, the production house released a sequel titled Welcome Back featuring John Abraham, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, and Shruti Haasan in significant roles.

Now, Welcome 3 has been confirmed, but an official announcement is yet to be made by the producers.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

