PTI leader Aslam Iqbal, others booked for ‘mobile snatching, torture on citizen’

LAHORE – Police in the provincial capital Lahore registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Mian Aslam Iqbal and others for allegedly torturing a citizen and snatching his belongings, including his mobile phone.

The case was lodged at Lahore’s Samanabad police station and the FIR stated that the complainant was filming a clip from his mobile phone during PTI’s foundation day event when Aslam Iqbal’s friends confiscated his personal belongings including his wallet and mobile phone and brought him to the former minister.

The resident of Awan Town also told cops that he was subjected to torture for making videos of the chairs as PTI leaders accused him of intentionally showing less participation of the workers.

Iqbal and his close aides physically abused and undressed me and also hurled life threats, the complainant mentioned in FIR.

Meanwhile, Aslam Iqbal has secured interim bail from the local court till May 16 after the registration of the case; the sessions court further directed the PTI leader to appear before the cops.