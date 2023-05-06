Tauqeer Nasir appointed Punjab Film Censor Board’s chairman

LAHORE – Pakistan’s veteran actor Tauqeer Nasir has been appointed as chairman of the Punjab Film Censor Board.

The recipient of Pride of Performance and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz has experience of over four decades in the entertainment industry as he started his carried with Pakistan Television (PTV) in 1978.

Nasir has previously served as the director of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts’s (PNCA) Islamabad chapter and in the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

Talking to media, the “Phul Pathar” actor said he aimed at resolving the issues being faced by the film industry, adding that he was well aware of the issues since he belonged to the same industry.

Earlier, actor Vasay Chaudhry was serving as the vice-chairman of the Punjab Film Censor Board. However, his tenure came to an end after caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi dissolved the censor board.