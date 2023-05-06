In a first, Pakistan returns Hajj quota to Saudi Arabia amid economic crisis

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government has surrendered the quota of Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arab owing to a shortfall of applications amid rising inflation and shortage of dollar.

Reports said it is happening for the first time that the quota allocated to Pakistan is still available as the financial crunches have made it difficult for people to perform religious rituals.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs took the decision after getting approval from the federal cabinet as the move will $24 million for the cash-strapped country.

The kingdom had allocated the quota of 179,000 pilgrims to Pakistan for the first since Covid affected the Hajj operation. A quota of 89,605 Hajj pilgrims had been set under the government scheme while the remaining was given to the private sector.

However, Pakistan could not complete the quota under the government scheme as there was shortfall of 8,000 applications. Now the extra quota has been returned to the kingdom to avoid additional expenses.

It may be recalled. that the expense of government sponsored Hajj is around Rs1.2 million.