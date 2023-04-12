Search

Jason Momoa rumoured to play the villain in SRK and Salman Khan's 'Tiger vs Pathaan'

Web Desk 12:34 AM | 12 Apr, 2023
Source: Instagram

The excitement around the upcoming Bollywood movie "Tiger vs Pathaan," starring Indian megastars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, has grown even more with the latest reports by Indian media suggesting that Hollywood actor Jason Momoa is being considered to play the villain in the Yash Raj Film-produced film.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, who has also directed other spy movies for YRF such as "Pathaan" and "War" (2019), "Tiger vs Pathaan" will bring together two iconic characters of Indian agents - Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, played by Salman in the "Tiger" franchise, and Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh in his latest release "Pathaan." The movie is part of the spy universe being created by YRF, which also includes Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff as agents in the movie "War."

If the speculation turns out to be true, Momoa will be seen as the villain in the movie, adding to the star-studded cast. This won’t be the first time that Momoa will be seen with Shah Rukh as the two actors met at The Entertainment Industry Forum Joy Forum19 in Riyadh in 2019 where they posed for photos together with Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

According to reports, "Tiger vs Pathaan" is one of the most expensive films ever made in Bollywood and is set to release in 2025. Fans can expect to see SRK and Salman share the screen in the upcoming "Tiger 3."

Momoa, who is best known for his role in DC's "Aquaman" and other movies like "Braven" and "Dune," will be seen as the antagonist in his next film "Fast X." The addition of Momoa to the cast of "Tiger vs Pathaan" has only increased the hype surrounding the movie, and fans can't wait to see what the filmmakers have in store for them.

Salman Khan, SRK set to film 'Tiger vs Pathaan' in 2024

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

