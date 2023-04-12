Jason Momoa rumoured to play the villain in SRK and Salman Khan's 'Tiger vs Pathaan'

The excitement around the upcoming Bollywood movie "Tiger vs Pathaan," starring Indian megastars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, has grown even more with the latest reports by Indian media suggesting that Hollywood actor Jason Momoa is being considered to play the villain in the Yash Raj Film-produced film.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, who has also directed other spy movies for YRF such as "Pathaan" and "War" (2019), "Tiger vs Pathaan" will bring together two iconic characters of Indian agents - Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, played by Salman in the "Tiger" franchise, and Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh in his latest release "Pathaan." The movie is part of the spy universe being created by YRF, which also includes Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff as agents in the movie "War."
If the speculation turns out to be true, Momoa will be seen as the villain in the movie, adding to the star-studded cast. This won’t be the first time that Momoa will be seen with Shah Rukh as the two actors met at The Entertainment Industry Forum Joy Forum19 in Riyadh in 2019 where they posed for photos together with Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme.
According to reports, "Tiger vs Pathaan" is one of the most expensive films ever made in Bollywood and is set to release in 2025. Fans can expect to see SRK and Salman share the screen in the upcoming "Tiger 3."
Momoa, who is best known for his role in DC's "Aquaman" and other movies like "Braven" and "Dune," will be seen as the antagonist in his next film "Fast X." The addition of Momoa to the cast of "Tiger vs Pathaan" has only increased the hype surrounding the movie, and fans can't wait to see what the filmmakers have in store for them.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 11, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.15
|291.15
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|760.96
|768.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.89
|42.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42
|42.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.45
|36.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|929.58
|938.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.98
|65.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.34
|181.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|743.17
|751.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.98
|318.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.43
|8.58
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,380 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,732.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
