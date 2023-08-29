iPhone 15 Pro Max to cost Rs9 lac in Pakistan? Expected price of Apple device disappoints fans

People across the world eagerly anticipate each new iPhone release, and the latest model, iPhone 15 is set to release next month. With soaring demand, Apple phone prices are flying off the shelves, and the expected price of top-of-the-line Apple mobile phone is said to be a whopping high.

iPhone 15 Pro Exected Price in Pakistan

Unverified reports claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which could be rebranded as iPhone 15 Ultra, will be launched at a shocking price of around $2,000 as reports suggest a new top tier 2 terabyte storage option in the high-end device.

Apple's upcoming smartphones are touted to be its most expensive range ever, and now a further price shock has been revealed as the top device will cost a staggering Rs9lac in Pakistan, an amount in which several used hatchbacks are being sold.

As iPhone 15 Pro is unlikely to escape the new price surge, the expected price of the phone somewhat seems fake to people who remained sceptical and decided to wait for its launch to get exact details.

It is generally known that Apple’s iPhones are generally considered expensive compared to many other smartphones like Android, which still ruled the Pakistani market, however the downfall of Pakistani rupee sets new grim record.

The post further stated that the expected price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is likely to remain exorbitantly high due to the devaluation of local currency.

Besides the expensive launch, Pakistani authorities introduced various taxes on imported mobile phones, including Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Features

A potent new 3nm A17 Bionic processor and a titanium frame are expected to be included in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Additionally, an exclusive new periscope lens that enhances zoom may be included in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Here is all that is currently known about the iPhone 15 series.

An updated rumour claims that 35W charging for the iPhone 15 is feasible, providing a much-needed speed improvement.

According to a recent claim, at least certain variants of the iPhone 15's USB-C connector may support Thunderbolt connection.

The new phones are apparently in production, and regulatory filings in India indicate that the September launch is still on schedule.

iPhone 15 Specs

iPhone 15 Colours

According to the most well-known iPhone 15 colour rumour, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would be available in a dark red shade; a second source now supports this dark red iPhone 15 Pro assertion.

Apple reportedly considered light blue and pink as colour possibilities for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, according to the same rumour. A cyan (or green) colour option is believed to be planned for those two models as well, according to later posts on Weibo. One site refers to that shade as "mint green," another calls it "green," and still another suggests pink and yellow alternatives.