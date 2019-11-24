Ehsaas to partner with Facebook on malnutrition ‘Hackathon’
ISLAMABAD - Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) Sunday announced that it would partner with Facebook and invest to innovate host a first-of-its-kind ‘Design Hackathon’ on malnutrition at the National Incubation Centre, Islamabad on December 14-15.
Millions of children in Pakistan suffer health and development consequences due to malnutrition, making it a priority area of the Ehsaas poverty alleviation programme, said a press release issued here.
The Design Hackathon will connect experts in malnutrition with digital marketers who, with additional support from Facebook, will help build innovative digital campaigns around the specific challenges of malnutrition.
By partnering with technology and social media platforms, the Ehsaas programme would be able to reach new people across Pakistan with educational messages on malnutrition.
“Ehsaas is bringing together the brightest talent in digital marketing and technology to tackle malnutrition across the country and improve millions of lives”, said Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation.
“Social media is an important channel through which educate and inform the public, and we are excited to see the results of this pioneering Design Hackathon.”
Interesting digital agencies, health startups, NGOs and individuals with applicable skills who were committed to social justice and poverty alleviation in Pakistan were encouraged to apply. Applications are now open at https://forms.gle/ctZ1zJdVjbWVhy3d7.
