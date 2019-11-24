Transparent accountability process to continue: Qureshi
Associated Press of Pakistan
06:40 PM | 24 Nov, 2019
Transparent accountability process to continue: Qureshi
Share

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said the process of transparent accountability would continue in the country.

Talking to media here, he said no one wanted to face the accountability process, and whenever people were held accountable, they attempt to create hindrances in the way of the accountability process.

Responding to a question about Asif Ali Zardari’s trial in Rawalpindi, Qureshi said the matter was sub judice.

He, however, said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was in government in Sindh and it was not cooperating in the transparent accountability process.

To another question about ex-premier Nawaz Sharif’s health and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement about that, Qureshi said he could not comment on the issue, adding the health ministry could answer in a better way.

The foreign minister said Islamabad had categorically rejected Washington’s claims about loans and their impact on the Pak economy in the wake of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said Pakistan had expedited the CPEC projects and launched its second phase.

Qureshi said China’s share in Pakistan’s overall debt burden was small. However, the mega projects would have a positive impact on the national economy.

“Pakistan’s total debt burden is $74 billion, of which CPEC is only $4.9bn. CPEC is a game-changer for the entire region and there is no restriction on any country, including the USA, to invest in the special economic zones, being established under CPEC,” added Qureshi.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr