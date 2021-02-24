Dr Aamir Liaquat lands in hot water after mocking Hindu goddess
Share
KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf MNA and famous TV presenter Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain has sparked another controversy after he posted a picture of a Hindu goddess while being sarcastic towards PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz.
Following the event on Twitter, Pakistan Hindu Council on Wednesday reacted in a scathing way toward the disrespect of the Hindu goddess.
Dr. Ramesh of PHC intimidates Amir Liaqat on the social media platform. Patron in chief of PHC gave an ultimatum to remove the tweet or else they will stage protests against the blasphemy. Aamir’s terrible step has caused anxiety among the Hindu community.
Strongly condemned this shameful act by someone who claims to be a religious scholar also but doesn't know respect to other religions. Delete this tweet immediately otherwise we reserve right to demand strict action under the Blasphemy Act and protest across the country. https://t.co/yWgK8W19DM— Dr. Ramesh Vankwani (@RVankwani) February 24, 2021
"Delete this tweet immediately otherwise we reserve the right to demand strict action under the Blasphemy Act and protest across the country," he wrote in a tweet.
Aamir Liaquat Hussain divorces Syeda Bushra Iqbal 01:26 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf MNA and famous TV host Aamir Liaquat has divorced his first wife Syeda ...
Earlier on Saturday, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz while addressing the crowd, warned the government to back away from stealing votes in the Daska by-election, otherwise they will see a 'different face of her.’
Amir Liaqat is being trolled on the internet and ... 11:52 PM | 3 Apr, 2018
Pakistan- The most discussed host and now politician, Amir Liaqat is back in the news and this time even making things ...
- MPAs to be suspended if dogs bite anyone in Sindh constituencies, ...07:33 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- PSL6, Match 6 - Islamabad United win toss, opt to bat first against ...06:35 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan Army working to arrest TTP’s Ehsanullah Ehsan again: DG ...06:28 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Cancer survivor to become youngest American to explore space05:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Dananeer's ‘Pawri Ho Rai Hai’ dialogue originally belongs to this ...05:30 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Hassan Ali and Chris Gayle shake a leg on the Googly Challenge04:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Indian TikToker turns out to be Shoaib Akhtar’s doppelgänger02:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Shaniera Akram reminds netizens to 'Pawri' with their masks on02:30 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021