LHC orders release of Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering case
02:12 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
Share
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday directed to release Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz.
The court has ordered the opposition leader in the provincial assembly to submit two indemnity bonds worth one million each.
Earlier in 2019, National Accountability Bureau had arrested Hamza Shahbaz in Ramzan sugar mills, money laundering, and assets beyond means cases after LHC turned down his applications for extension in interim bail.
More to follow.....
- KIA Sorento launching in Pakistan03:37 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
-
-
-
- LHC orders release of Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering case02:12 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
-
-
- Taranay by PSL – Pakistan Super League releases first ever music ...05:26 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021