LHC orders release of Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering case
Web Desk
02:12 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday directed to release Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz.

The court has ordered the opposition leader in the provincial assembly to submit two indemnity bonds worth one million each.

Earlier in 2019, National Accountability Bureau had arrested Hamza Shahbaz in Ramzan sugar mills, money laundering, and assets beyond means cases after LHC turned down his applications for extension in interim bail.

More to follow.....

