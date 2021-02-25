Sindh to terminate health workers for refusing Covid-19 vaccine
Share
KARACHI – Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho on Wednesday alarmed healthcare workers of termination if they refuse to get themselves vaccinated against novel Covid.
Dr. Azra while presiding over a meeting said we have started the process of Covid-19 vaccination in Sindh where all healthcare workers are being registered for the vaccination. All those healthcare workers who do not take part in the process of vaccination and get themselves vaccinated would be sacked, she added.
The provincial health minister further emphasised that healthcare workers not willing to receive the Covid jab will get show-causes notices and won't be allowed to continue their job as they could potentially cause the spread.
Earlier, a number of health workers were showing unwillingness to get vaccinated, particularly after a drop in the second wave in the country.
Sindh health department has also announced the health risk allowance who would get the Covid-19 vaccine.
‘Good news’ – Pakistan expected to receive ... 08:55 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD - National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar announcing ‘good news’ said that ...
Earlier, Pakistan launched its coronavirus vaccination program, with health care staff the first to receive shots of the Sinopharm vaccine gifted by China.
Pakistan Army contributes Chinese COVID-19 ... 12:26 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan military is the first foreign military to receive vaccine assistance from the ...
- Sindh to terminate health workers for refusing Covid-19 vaccine12:25 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan, Indian DGMOs establish hotline contact to defuse volatile ...12:05 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan pledges $50mn credit line to Sri Lanka for defence projects11:25 AM | 25 Feb, 2021
-
- Okara man tortured, filmed by brothers-in-law (VIDEO)10:45 AM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Hassan Ali and Chris Gayle shake a leg on the Googly Challenge04:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Indian TikToker turns out to be Shoaib Akhtar’s doppelgänger02:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Shaniera Akram reminds netizens to 'Pawri' with their masks on02:30 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021