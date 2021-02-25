Pakistan decides to start 5-day regular classes of schools from March 1
12:45 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
Pakistan decides to start 5-day regular classes of schools from March 1
ISLAMABAD – Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood Thursday announced that all schools will conduct regular five-day classes from March 1 (Monday).

In a statement issued on social media site Twitter, the federal education minister wrote that all schools will go back to regular 5-day classes from Monday, March 1.

Earlier, the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) announced to relax some of the coronavirus restrictions after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the country.

The NCOC on Wednesday said that that the decisions could be reviewed if the surge is witnessed in the COVID-19 cases.

It added that the non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs or alternate measures to treat Covid-19 other than medical treatment) can be enforced by provinces in view of the disease prevalence.

