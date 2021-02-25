Pakistan decides to start 5-day regular classes of schools from March 1

ISLAMABAD – Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood Thursday announced that all schools will conduct regular five-day classes from March 1 (Monday).

وفاقی وزیر تعلیم کااہم اعلان۔ ملک بھی میں تمام سکول یکم مارچ سے 5دن کلاسز کے معمول پر واپس چلے جائیں گے۔ کرونا کی وجہ سے بعض بڑے شہروں میں سکولوں پر کلاسز کو چھوٹے گروہوں میں تقسیم کر کے پڑھانے کی پابندی کا اطلاق 28 فروری سے ختم ہو رہا ہے ۔ وفاقی وزیر تعلیم @Shafqat_Mahmood pic.twitter.com/O37SrYr9w1 — Ministry of Federal Education/ProfessionalTraining (@EduMinistryPK) February 25, 2021

In a statement issued on social media site Twitter, the federal education minister wrote that all schools will go back to regular 5-day classes from Monday, March 1.

This announcement applies to every educational institutions in the designated cities where restrictions had been imposed. Allah SWTs infinite mercy that we are returning to normal https://t.co/L0Jb4nFQPC — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) February 25, 2021

Earlier, the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) announced to relax some of the coronavirus restrictions after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the country.

The NCOC on Wednesday said that that the decisions could be reviewed if the surge is witnessed in the COVID-19 cases.

It added that the non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs or alternate measures to treat Covid-19 other than medical treatment) can be enforced by provinces in view of the disease prevalence.