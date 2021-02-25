Priyanka’s quirky orb dress sparks meme fest among fans
Web Desk
01:05 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
priyanka
Share

Bollywood turned Hollywood actress always makes the headlines due to her versatile fashion sense and has also endured severe backlash with body revealing dresses.

This time however, she has triggered a meme fest among her fans and netizens by wearing a ball shaped dress which can only be termed as ‘funny’.

Instead of fuming over the memes, Priyanka light heartedly joined in and has had share of laughter. She also shared some memes on twitter which she found the most creative. Fans have compared her in the dress to a variety of things such as the pufferfish, Pokémon’s, hot air balloons to firecrackers.

Turning to Instagram stories she hilariously wrote “this is too much”, while sharing more memes. They just keep getting better, she added.

Here are some amazing memes shared on twitter

On the work front, Priyanka is shooting for her next project, Citadel, in London. She is accompanied by their three pets: Diana, Gino and Panda. Meanwhile, Husband Nick Jonas is staying at their Los Angeles home.

Neck brace or Hangman's knot? Amar Khan's fashion ... 06:00 PM | 23 Feb, 2021

The advancement of years has created a benchmark for the Pakistan's fashion industry. Countless trends are simmered ...

More From This Category
Dying nurse reveals she swapped 5,000 babies at ...
01:52 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
Push-ups stunt atop moving car lands Mardan man ...
01:30 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
Okara man tortured, filmed by brothers-in-law ...
10:45 AM | 25 Feb, 2021
Twitteratis react after world’s largest stadium ...
09:37 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
Cancer survivor to become youngest American to ...
05:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
Dananeer's ‘Pawri Ho Rai Hai’ dialogue ...
05:30 PM | 24 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Priyanka’s quirky orb dress sparks meme fest among fans
01:05 PM | 25 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr