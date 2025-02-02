Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Sadiqabad Assistant Commissioner under fire for puncturing tires of vehicles in No-Parking Zone

RAHIM YAR KHAN – The administration in Sadiqabad faced backlash over the puncture of the tires of vehicles in no-parking areas.

The incident in Sadiqabad, Rahim Yar Khan, sparked outrage as government officials were filmed puncturing the tires of vehicles parked in no-parking zones. The clip went viral, showing officials from the Tehsil administration using sharp tools to puncture the tires of several vehicles.

The illegal operation was carried out under orders of the Assistant Commissioner and has drawn sharp criticism from residents and local businesses. In the video, officials can be seen puncturing the tires of cars parked along the roadside, with drivers visibly inside their vehicles during the incident.

Amid backlash, Deputy Commissioner appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner Irfan Anwar to lead an inquiry into the matter. High officials expressed regret over the actions, calling them an unfortunate step, and assured the public that an investigation would be conducted and compensation would be provided for any damage caused.

Local residents raised concerns about the lack of proper parking spaces in Sadiqabad, suggesting that the shortage of parking facilities forces drivers to park in no-parking zones.

The local traders’ association also lamented practice of puncturing tires as a form of punishment for parking violations. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have promised to take appropriate action based on the findings.

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

