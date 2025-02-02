Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan Met Office Website Hacked

LAHORE – The official website of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) is apparently hacked in a major security breach, with users reporting being redirected to a Chinese site when attempting to access the portal.

The issue appears to be result of malicious JavaScript script that was injected into the weather forecast website. This script causes visitors to be redirected to an unfamiliar site, raising serious concerns about the security of the PMD server.

Officials have issued no details about the security breach while users are sharing details on social sites. The language in the malicious script raised suspicions that the attack may have originated from Chinese source while this has not been confirmed, the evidence points toward a targeted cyberattack.

Social media users are calling for quick action from Met Office to secure site and protect its visitors from potential harm. The issue underscores the growing risks faced by government websites and the need for improved cybersecurity measures.

Weather Update: Rain to hit Lahore, parts of Punjab amid new westerly wave

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

