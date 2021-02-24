COVID-19 – Pakistan announces to allow indoor dinning, weddings in March

ISLAMABAD - The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced to relax the some of the coronavirus restrictions after reviewing the coroavirus situation in the country.

The NCOC on Wednesday said that that the decisions could be reviewed if surge is witnessed in the COVID-19 cases.

It added that the non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs or alternate measures to treat Covid-19 other than medical treatment) can be enforced by provinces in view of the disease prevalence.

According to Geo News, following are some of the decisions taken by the top monitoring body of the country;

• Time-limit lifted from commercial activities and amusement parks;

• Condition of 50% work from home removed for office employees;

• Indoor wedding ceremonies will be allowed from March 15, 2021, with stringent COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place;

• Indoor dining allowed from March 15, subject to a review on March 10;

• Opening of cinemas and shrines allowed with strict COVID-19 SOPs with effect from March 15;

• Wearing of face masks, social distancing, smart lockdowns will continue and will be ensured;

• From a health perspective, the conduct of local bodies and cantonment board elections may be planned by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by the end of May or early June 2021.

• Spectators' attendance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Pool matches to be increased to 50 % from the current 20%. Whereas, full attendance will be allowed for play-offs with stringent COVID-19 SOPs in place.