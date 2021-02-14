In a first, Pakistan to use drones for highways and motorways' surveillance
ISLAMABAD – The National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) is planning to employee drone technology for the surveillance of the highways and motorways network.
The project was discussed during a high-level meeting of the NHMP officials. Pakistan will be the first country to use the technology if the plan is implemented. The system will be in installed in a couple of weeks.
According to The News, the system would provide a record of round-the-clock movement on roads, besides managing the traffic flow.
The information gathered by the drones will be used to nab criminals and curb illegal activities.
The use of drone’s technology would be displayed towards the end of this month at few points on the motorways.
