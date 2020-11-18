KU declares MEd results of annual examination 2019
Web Desk
11:35 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
KU declares MEd results of annual examination 2019
Share

KARACHI – The University of Karachi on Wednesday declared the results of MEd (morning), MEd (evening) First and Second Year, Annual Examination 2019.

KU Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain said that 207 candidates were enrolled of which 203 appeared in the MEd (Morning) examination.

As per the gazette issued, 14 candidates cleared their exams with the A-1 grade, 142 students received A grade, and 27 candidates got B grade. The overall pass percentage stood at 90.15 percent.

Government College of Education’s (F.B. Area) Wajheeha Sabir daughter of Muhammad Sabir grabbed first position by scoring 1053 out of 1200 marks. 

She was followed by Narjis Khatoon of Fatimiyah College with second position and Cheryl John with the third position.

From evening shift, 41 candidates were registered and appeared in the first year annual examination. 38 students were declared pass. The overall pass percentage was 92.68 percent.

Furthermore, 41 students appeared in the MEd (Evening) Second Year Annual Examination 2019. 

As per the gazette, one candidate cleared the papers with the A-1 grade, 25 students declared pass with the A grade, seven candidates got C grade. The overall pass percentage was 80.49 percent.

More From This Category
16 Pakistani journalists 'move IHC to unban Nawaz ...
12:11 AM | 19 Nov, 2020
New date for MDCAT 2020 announced again 
12:09 AM | 19 Nov, 2020
COVID-19: Pakistan bans large gatherings with ...
11:55 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
Annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Jamal begins in Lahore ...
11:44 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
KU declares MEd results of annual examination 2019
11:35 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
Here's the list of Lahore areas under smart ...
11:30 PM | 18 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amna Ilyas opens up about dealing with racist remarks from family
03:47 PM | 18 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr