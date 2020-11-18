Annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Jamal begins in Lahore tomorrow
11:44 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
LAHORE - The 393th Urs of Hazrat Shah Jamal will begin in Punjab’s capital on Thursday.
Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah will inaugurate celebrations after laying traditional "Chadar" on the grave of great sufi saint of the sub-continent.
Secretary Auqaf Zahid Saleem Gondal, DG Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari and devotees will present on the occasion.
The auqaf department has allocated funds amounting to Rs 133,000 for holding urs and free food distribution.
The police have made foolproof security arrangements to avert any untoward situation.
