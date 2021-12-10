Covid-19 takes nine more lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – At least 9 people died of Covid-19 while 313 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,812 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,288,366.

Pakistan conducted a total of 42,978 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.72 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 758. Around 648 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,250,069.

Statistics 10 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,978

Positive Cases: 313

Positivity %: 0.72%

Deaths : 9

Patients on Critical Care: 758 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 10, 2021

As many as 477,466 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 443,747 in Punjab, 180,564 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,042 in Islamabad, 33,552 in Balochistan, 34,600 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,425 in Gilgit-Baltistan.