Here's the list of Lahore areas under smart lockdown for COVID-19

LAHORE – The government of Punjab has imposed smart lockdown in various areas of capital city to contain the spread of the coronavirus, according to a notification issued by the provincial health department.

According to the health department’s spokesperson, smart lockdowns will be imposed in various areas of Lahore, including Paragon City, Valencia Town, Johar Town, DHA phase VI and blocks E1, E2, F1, F2, G2, G4 and G5.

Under these rules, all markets, shopping malls, restaurants and offices will remain closed in areas under smart lockdown and there will be a complete ban on all kinds of gatherings.

Grocery stores, tandoors, fruit and vegetable shops and petrol pumps will remain open from 9am to 7pm. Medical stores, hospitals and clinics will remain open 24 hours. Milk, meat and fish shops and bakeries will remain open from 7am to 7pm.

Another 37 people died of the coronavirus in Pakistan during the past 24 hours after which the death toll in the country climbed to 7,230, showed the data released by National Command and Operation Centre on Wednesday morning. Most of these deaths were recorded in Punjab where the virus claimed 17 more lives. It was followed by nine in Sindh, five in Azad Kashmir and three each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

On the other hand, the country recorded over 2,000 new infections for the sixth consecutive day. As a result, the number of coronavirus cases jumped to 363,380 after another 2,208 people tested positive on Tuesday.